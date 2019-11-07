by Klaudia Deschenes

Surprises at the local Craft show!!!

Time is coming up again for Oliver’s annual Art’s and Craft show this November.

\It will be held at the Community Centre on

Friday November 15th 10 am to 6pm

and

Saturday November 16th 10 am to 4 pm

Looking at the vendor roster you will be in for a real treat! New additions are on the floor with awesome and different kind of gift ideas,treats for loved ones or oneself and so much more.

The local double O Quilters will have their artful display of Christmas ornaments, tree skirts,lap quilts and more,the Desert Sage guild will wow you with woven and knitted items that go from socks to tea towels and shrugs to felted slippers,tea cosies and so much more.

Arts and Craft people from near and far have produced an array of items, such as book folding articles,metal works,pottery, handmade cards and albums. Paintings and wood works from a lathe,to charcuterie boards and home decor make the eyes shine. Or is it the beautiful jewelry that is on display? You can’t imagine the time and effort these crafters have spent the past year to create those items. Christmas centre pieces and wreaths can be found and honey,candles, cookies and cakes that make your mouth water. The local Oliver Eats has the kitchen under their command and it sounds again delicious. With that ,please continue to support our local food bank this year with bringing a non perishable item when you come or a donation is also greatly appreciated. Let’s not forget the less fortunate at this time of year.