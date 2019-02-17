by Kandice Davidson



Are you using your glutes (butt muscles) while you walk?

Using the glutes like we’re supposed to, will help take any strain off other muscles that you might be using to compensate.

You may find that during or after walking your back hurts more or your hips, calves, ankles? This may be because you are not using your glutes.

You might try warming up that butt of yours before going for a walk… it just might help. Try these…

Half kneeling hip/quad stretch.

Any kind of bridge.

Leg swings.

90/90 push backs.

You want to feel your glutes while you walk. You also need to be careful though that you’re not putting so much emphasis into it that you actually use your back. If you feel your back… more than normal if your back usually bothers you… readjust.

Give it a try & let me know how it goes!

For more detailed instructions, feel free to contact me at kettlebellkandice@gmail.com