by Julie Martineau

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS…

It’s just a few days before Christmas and as I stand on my snowy beach looking out on an almost frozen lake, I can’t help but reflect back on Christmas a few years past where we found ourselves on the verge of a big house move and celebrating Christmas amongst a giant maze of packing boxes.

I didn’t know then that as the door on our Clovelly house closed on us, another door was slowly opening and would direct us down a magical path to a very different way of life. The sale and consequential move from our Clovelly house a few Christmases ago has given way to the birth of our Vaseux Lake house. We’ve since been on a transitional flight path that has taken us from suburbia to rural lake life in Oliver, B.C.

The move into our house on Vaseux Lake has been a dream come true and every day I am grateful to call this lake my home and the people of Oliver my neighbours. So on that note, I am reminiscing to the time when this all began and revisiting a poem I wrote on December 22, 2011.

‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house

was a maze of packing boxes, no room for a mouse.

No stockings were hung by the fire with care,

no tree, no lights; had the Grinch moved in here?

The movers would come in just a few weeks

so Christmas had taken a gloomy back seat.

As I lay in my bed, attempting to sleep

I suddenly sprang up and leapt to my feet.

I would go for a run and work this thing out,

I couldn’t let the Grinch fill me with doubt.

As my husband lay nestled all snug in our bed,

I pulled on my runners, grabbed a cap for my head.

Outside the moon shone lustrous and bright

and it lit up my way on this cold Christmas night.

I ran all the way down to the cove by the sea

and I couldn’t believe the view I did see.

Out on the bluff a strange sight did appear,

a jolly old elf with eight sturdy reindeer.

And nearby a sleigh, piled high with new toys

was ready to deliver to good girls and boys.

I shook my head slowly, wiped sleep from my eyes

but the vision remained, I’m telling no lies.

The jolly old elf was so lively and quick

and I thought to myself, could this be St. Nick?

He was chubby and plump, just like in the story

and I laughed when I saw him in all of his glory.

His eyes–how they twinkled! His nose like a cherry!

And he winked as he waved at me, gleeful and merry.

Then he chuckled and shouted, called his reindeer by name

and more fleeter than eagles on the wing they came.

He sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle

and I was left dumbstruck as they flew like a thistle.

I still was in wonder as I made my way back

to my house which now stood with the moon at its back.

And way up above me, I heard a merry “ho ho ho!”

and in a blink of an eye, it started to snow.

Renewed with the spirit of Christmas and hope

I skipped back to my home; there was no time to mope.

And as I tiptoed back in to my mess of a hall

I knew this would be the merriest Christmas of all!

Wishing you all a magical Christmas!

(Originally published in Running With a View blogspot)