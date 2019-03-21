by Joseph Seiler

Crocus 2019
15th anniversary of the annual poem to welcome the crocus.
Late this year, I do not know???
What the delay to show and grow
And here they are, a bit small yet
I know they will soon bigger get
Just glad the’re here and rockin’ now
I wondered what the big delay
Were we going to wait ’til May?
Knew they’d come but there was doubt
Whether or not they would come out
Silly me, and frown, nature will not let us down
One thing is clear out on my walk
People smile and want to talk
They know it too, a fine fine feeling
When those beauties stop concealing
OK, let us applaud and go to town
They are a promise and I’ll take it
Feels like we are going to make it
I suppose we just got bit antsy
Want things fresh, not from the pantry
Food right from the ground tastes better
And so we stroll pause and enjoy
No matter whether girl or boy
The rituals of Spring engage
The people here of every age
Welcome the crocus, welcome
Maybe the street sweeper will start soon too
