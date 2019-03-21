by Joseph Seiler

Crocus 2019

15th anniversary of the annual poem to welcome the crocus.

Late this year, I do not know???

What the delay to show and grow

And here they are, a bit small yet

I know they will soon bigger get

Just glad the’re here and rockin’ now

I wondered what the big delay

Were we going to wait ’til May?

Knew they’d come but there was doubt

Whether or not they would come out

Silly me, and frown, nature will not let us down

One thing is clear out on my walk

People smile and want to talk

They know it too, a fine fine feeling

When those beauties stop concealing

OK, let us applaud and go to town

They are a promise and I’ll take it

Feels like we are going to make it

I suppose we just got bit antsy

Want things fresh, not from the pantry

Food right from the ground tastes better

And so we stroll pause and enjoy

No matter whether girl or boy

The rituals of Spring engage

The people here of every age

Welcome the crocus, welcome

Maybe the street sweeper will start soon too