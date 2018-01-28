by John Kiss

January 28, 2018, 8:41 am
Note changes
Large format picture
Germain Miller says
January 28, 2018 at 9:23 am
This picture was taken after 1953/4. I can see the house I grew up in next to Mary Brydon(sp) house against the hills on the west side of town. Remember the three water tanks very well.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name (First and last required)*
Email*
Comments
Germain Miller says
This picture was taken after 1953/4. I can see the house I grew up in next to Mary Brydon(sp) house against the hills on the west side of town. Remember the three water tanks very well.