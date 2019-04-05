by Joanne Ruhland

In 2012 our son Carson while backpacking around Europe, walked into a Hostel in Berlin where a guy was playing guitar and singing. Pulling his harmonica out of his pocket, with a questioning nod & a grin, Carson played along.

At the end of the night, they introduced themselves: Carson from Oliver and Alex from Ottawa. For the next month they travelled and busked together in Berlin, Paris and Amsterdam.

Fast forward to 2019 when Alex, in his band “Moonfruits” (from Ottawa) is on a cross country trip, called Saint Springtime Tour. After repeated sent messages to Carson to try to connect up in B.C. Alex learned of his tragic death in 2015.

Stunned, Alex phoned Sidney and he wrote a beautiful letter to our family. He has been sending photos and videos of the two of them in Europe together. A gift to our grieving family!!!

Sid booked Moonfruits to play on their Tour at Firehall Brewery on Friday night. We are excited to meet Alex and to hear stories of his adventures with Carson.

See you Friday night. 7 pm.