by Jesse Norton

My father , Greg Norton, spent most of his adult life being an outspoken advocate for wildlife and agriculture – spending countless hours of his own time being our voice in these fields.

You could not meet a more passionate or ethical person on either subject. When he passed away in February 2018 – my family received many hundreds of touching condolences and offers for help. This is a good chance to help now. A chance to give a little back to a man that did so much for so many and never asked for anything in return simply by making your own voices heard. This was an extremely important issue to him, and nothing would make him happier than to see people come together to find a better solution than the creation of a national park.

I ask you all to do the online survey ASAP ( deadline is Friday March 15 ), put a sign up in your yard, let your view on this subject be known. Have civil discussions with your neighbors and think about realistic solutions to any problems or concerns you or they may have.

Be proud of who you are and what you represent!

Whatever side you’re on please take the time to let your opinion be known by doing the survey