by Henry Wiebe

On the Troubled Side

Why??

The Humboldt crash has raised serious questions. If there is a God who is all-powerful, all-knowing and loving why did He let this happen? Couldn’t He have somehow held up the semi-trailer by just 2 seconds and the bus would have passed in front of the truck? Couldn’t He have caused a traffic delay for just a minute to hold the bus back? Why would so many innocent young men die because one driver didn’t notice, didn’t see or maybe ignored a stop sign? The overwhelming grief of so many families and friends plus the devastated future of the seriously injured would have been avoided. On top of that we can only imagine the horrible effect on the truck driver’s mind and life. We ache for him too.

But wait a minute? Do I know how often the Lord has stepped in to prevent a disaster in my life? Could it be that there are thousands of times every day in Canada when He has prevented serious accidents and we don’t even know it? All this in spite of not heeding warnings about drug overdoses, alcoholism, distracted driving, war due to power struggles, corruption that ruins lives and many more evils? The consequences often kill innocent as well as guilty people? Yet, how many warnings signs in life have I ignored and God has been gracious?

Why did this horrible accident happen? Is God doing anything about the mess on this planet? Yes, He did. On the cross Jesus cried out, “My God! My God, why have You forsaken me?” It wasn’t the physical torture and death that troubled Him. It was that “…He bore our sins in His own body on the cross…” 1 Peter 2:24 This means He took the rap for everybody who turns to Him, including what’s listed above. That’s a major act of forgiveness and grace.

We grieve along with many in the world for the Bronco community. I wish I had all the answers, but I will depend on those answers I can’t question instead of questions I can’t answer.

The Son is shining behind the dark clouds.