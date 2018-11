The picture is of the shining object located about 1.5 km above old Fairview cemetery to the NW.

When the sun hits it at certain times of the year you can see it from as far away as Anarchist lookout east of Osoyoos.

That would be summer late afternoon.

This time of year it’s seen in early morning sunlight. The answer to a question posed November 18th on ODN – “what is it?”

Thought to be an old reflector for microwaves owned by an early cable company in the area.

Thank you Gerard