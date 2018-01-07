by Gale Kleckner

Gale promises me this is not an altered picture. She and her ‘hubbie’ driving south – saw it but it was gone. On the way back north – they stopped and got this picture. Always haunting – the ghost of the poles on “Dead man’s Hill”.

“I should let you know, that for as long as I have lived here in Oliver and have taken the drive many times to Osoyoos, this ghost until never had eyes before. On my drive to the USA, my husband pointed out to me that the ghost has eyes. As I was in the passenger seat, and heading south I did not get a good look at the ghost. I said to my husband, I have to get a picture of the ghost when we are headed back and I am clear view. After taking the photos (and I took 3), I looked at them and I could not believe my eyes- this ghost, now really had a pair of eyes. I really would like to know how or who put eyes on this “ghost”, which really is a pole with overgrown vines spreading on the wire in both directions. So, once again this photo has not been photo shopped. But, someone did put those eyes on the ghost!!