by Gail Prior

Jane Doe

Living on the golf course she was used to just nibbling on fresh greens, which were abundant, but she did long for variety. There were also the youngsters, Barbie and Billy to consider. They did love the big trees on the course and many afternoons the three of them nestled in the shade for a nap. Dusk approaching was their favourite time as no one else around and they were free to gambol and nibble here, there and everywhere.

To-day had been exciting, finding all the ready to eat fresh fruit tree prunings in a can roadside. They had eaten their fill and were most content to return to the golf course for the night. To-morrow she planned to take them to a wooded park that had many trails and easy walking paths. They may find some good eats there too. It was summer and all the greenery so lush.

On the way there she would introduce them to some lovely edible flowers. A lot grew along the roadside, as well around the large boxes, which seemed to be homes for the humans. Sometimes, a human would shout at them and Jane would then signal her Barbie and Billy Bambi to follow her away from such loud, raucous noises. She would return another time as those red flowers had been particularly delicious.

“Was that what the human was shouting about?” she wondered.

It was enjoyable strolling around with the twins. This was a place of peace and they were not bothered strolling the sidewalks, roads, parkways and even residing under the stately trees on the golf course. Fresh water was always available and the many humans, who appeared to be playing games there, did not shout at them. There was a not so quiet area where she and others strolled sometimes. It was very noisy with big fast moving machines. One had to be careful there but it was known to herself and kinfolk to follow the walking humans. They had safe paths at intervals and the big machines came to a halt then, allowing passage. These safe paths were instrumental in getting to fresher greens and flowers. She had even taken the twins for a stroll along the lakeside. They did not like the sand, much preferring the town grassed areas or the green carpets of the park trails.

There were many areas they could not enter. The smells of fresh flower buds, new leaves and vegetable tops were behind high human made fences. She and others of her kind could not jump them and certainly not the twins. They were still sporting spots of white on their coats. Never mind, there was plenty to eat in this green valley.

Disturbances were few until one day it happened. She had taken the twins into a wooded area, where they would graze and play until nightfall. There was a trail through the bushes and humans used it occasionally with their dogs, which seemed to be controlled with some kind of binding around their necks. The dogs would strain towards Jane or any of the others grazing there but the humans held onto them tightly.

Oh No! There was suddenly an uncontrolled dog running towards them. Jane stiffened and she braced herself for the assault. And then he was there, Big Buck appearing miraculously from behind a large Pine tree. He lowered his antler equipped head and charged the intruder. Target hit! Dog yelping! Human shouting! Big Buck now standing there so lordly. He gazes at all, snorts, tosses his head and disappears back into the forested area.

Jane is making comforting noises at the twins, who were kneeling in the grasses during the confrontation. The human is also making comforting noises to her now leashed and whimpering dog, which likely will have to be carried out of the wooded area.

Jane waits until the human is out of sight and nods to the twins. They will return to the sanctity of the golf course immediately. She gently herds them out of the forested area and breaks into an easy trot as they head down one of the human paved streets. A big, noisy machine stops to let them cross over and the golf course sanctuary is in sight. She casually saunters through the human entry gate, as the twins cannot jump the fence. All is calm within this oasis and she leads them to the water hole. Time for a bit more nibbling and then to nestle together under the Pine trees.

Night fell and they went safely to sleep. Perhaps to dream of new lush gardens on the morrow.