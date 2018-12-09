by Gail Prior

THE VISITOR

Dad, I’m so glad you could come. Our last Christmas dinner together was 35 years ago.

Did you get special permission from the angel Gabriel?

Oh, Dad, I have so many things to tell you! I finally got my degree from UBC –yes, and do you remember how hard it used to be for you to just get me up for elementary school? At first cajoling, then using bribery, and finally resorting to yelling at me. Ah! I see you smiling now.

Your dog, Sporty, lived a long, full life with us but he never stopped looking for you.

I got married, and brother Glenn walked me down the aisle. Afterwards, we had a grand party. You would have loved it! I missed you so much then, as from childhood on you were always going to dance at my wedding. My tall, handsome Daddy, you who taught me how to waltz by my standing on your feet, and round and round we would go – remember?

Oh – and Dad, you are a grandfather twice over. No, not me silly; you know I always preferred dogs. Their mother is your other daughter, Glenda; she has two lovely little girls. One has your blue eyes with the same hint of mischief and laughter lurking there. I look at her and see you.

Dad, I hope you don’t mind, I used some of the money you left me and took a trip to New Zealand. I went there to visit Momma, as she married again and he is a fine English gentleman. You would like him. Momma is happy in her new home and country. I thought you would like to know that.

Another trip closer to home was a drive up to the lake and your old fishing cabin. It’s still standing but nowadays used only by the odd weary hiker. A piece of our boat was lying out back covered in weeds. The sight of it conjured memories of our old blackened frying pan sizzling with fresh trout. Dad, if only we could turn back time and all be together again.

After dinner, I’ll show you my office. We don’t use typewriters anymore; everyone uses electronic machines that can transmit messages anywhere in the world within minutes. Also, telephones are very small now without rotary dials or cables and so light that I just carry mine around.

Looks like dinner is nearly ready. I still use Momma’s recipe for Plum pudding and it is now steaming away for dessert. Dad, I’ll say grace, the simple one that you taught me in childhood. There is so much to be thankful for, especially your being here today.

Bowing my head, I prayed, “Dear Lord, bless this food to our use and us to thy service.”

When I looked up, he was gone. I understood immediately and found myself smiling.

“Ride the rainbow, Dad – until we meet again.”