by Gail Prior

MY BEST

“Dammit,” I exclaimed while pulling off on the side of the road. I was headed to a cabin owned by friends at Baldy. They were away and had offered it to me, as I needed some quiet time away from my home in town, to further my writing skills and catch up on reading material. This was quiet all right, a secluded road, a flat tire and no BCAA available. Sighing, I exited my car to check out the tires. None were flat but a thumping noise was emanating from the trunk.

“What the hell?” I thought. I became apprehensive. Had I hit an animal? Or had a live one been sleeping in there and suddenly awakened? What was that noise? Gathering my courage, I proceeded to unlock the trunk and fling the door upwards. And there it was gazing at me with its one large, green eye. It was dwarf like in stature and seemingly attired in some type of tin ware.

“Maybe you can help me?” It questioned using perfect English.

“What?” I responded in a stunned voice. I was the one needing help, to get away from this bizarre creature, to get this apparition out of the trunk, to be able to drive back to highway 97, where there were normal people.

“I’m not going to hurt you,” It said. “I lost my remote control device in here and thus, was not able to remove myself before your trip nor can I summon or advise the ship my whereabouts.”

“What ship?” I asked. Clearly this creature was delusional, as we were on a dry gravel road, with no water mass in sight.

“We are not trying to infiltrate your planet,” It said. “No, it is too broken. We originally thought to maintain a secret observation and perhaps learn from you, but your society is much too primitive for us. We laughed over the great exploit your people used to send a man to the moon. We have been going there for years, many times and zip back and forth to various stars using our personal rockets or sometimes a group of us use the ship.”

I was listening incredulously.

“I need to signal the ship. I need to get back to a more relaxed natural galaxy. Will you help me search the trunk for my control activator?” It questioned.

“Uh – What does it look like?” I asked. “I’ll get my flashlight and we can get into all the corners.”

I walked to the car door and retrieved a small light from the glove box. It would have to do. I couldn’t believe this encounter and my attendant co-operation. All I wanted was to get rid of this “whatever” it was, drive on to the cabin, lock the door tight and pour a stiff drink.

“It” told me we would be looking for a small black control box shaped like a small sabre. It could advise the ship of his position, as well it doubled as a small sword if need be but this usage was seldom put into play.

“Great! Just great,” I thought. My flashlight beam roamed the trunk and suddenly there was the box underneath one of the back seats. “It” was beside its self with glee. So was I, as hoping for a finale here. “I guess you can signal and get beamed up now.” I said.

“Uh – well, could I ride with you until I can see a suitable place for the ship to land?” It asked. “I’d like to talk a bit and tell you what we have learned so far about your planet and your people. My commandant would like all of you to know that we have learned what NOT to do. Your oceans and waterways are polluted. The land, hills even mountains desecrated. Your life giving animals have had their natural behaviours denied. All over your planet, we see large scale killings. Some of your populace live in tented shacks, fenced enclosures with little food or water. Even your free swimming fish are held captive in murky, netted waters. We have observed great wealth versus abject poverty. What we have seen called off any aspirations to infiltrate or even assimilate with you earth people. We remain aliens with pride. It was interesting meeting you but now could you pull over near that little grove of trees? I will signal from there and be picked up soon.”

So I did as it requested and then watched as it hop-scotched over rocks and weeds to it’s chosen place of pick-up.

“Oh my God!” I thought. “All I wanted was a quiet week-end in the country.” Still, his comments were food for thought and maybe I could write about them later or about “him”, “it,” my encounter. The cabin was in my vision now, I parked and quickly unloaded. The fireplace had been set and I got it going right away. Next was a hefty shot of Scotch whisky. Ah! The comfort of it all.

I awakened early the next morning, after a fitful sleep comprised of a bizarre dream. I put it down to first night jitters. I was remembering a bumping flat tire noise and the investigation of it revealing a mysterious alien being in the trunk. Feeling groggy, I pattered to the kitchen looking for the coffee pot. Finding it, I plugged it in and sat waiting for a java wake up. I was tired. Throwing on a jacket, I went out to the deck and inhaled the fresh mountain air. All was quiet. Where the trees were thickest, I thought I saw glimmers of light, like small flashlight points. A distant whirring sound came from the area. I didn’t know what to make of this, as there were no nearby cabins and the area was off limits to hunters.

I concluded I was still groggy and turned to go back in the cabin for the much needed cup of coffee. Then I saw it arise. It was the ship, as the alien had described to me. It hovered over the trees and then gaining altitude, it soared high over the cabin, signalling twice with its lights flashing on and off, a farewell to me?

I raced inside and grabbed my notebook with pen and began scribbling furiously. This would be my best non-fiction work ever, except sadly, no one will believe it.