by Fred Steele

A Little Bird Can Fly

The rain is finally over

As the sky begins to clear

A cold wind hugs the mountains

Trying to hold the morning near,

Greyhounds run on asphalt ribbons

To where ambitions need to be

To fulfill those dreams and wishes

The world will someday see.

Guitar strings and finger tips

Will let the music flow

A fiddle is just a hunk of wood

Without the strings and bow.

So climb aboard that diesel dog

And ride away from here

Into a world of challenges

Strong enough to face your fears.

You’re racing to the future

That will soon become the past

Like searching for some Holy Grail

In the questions that you ask.

Well the answers in a lesson

Learned by all to few,

Life isn’t what you’re running from,

Its what you’re running too.

There’s sadness in a silence

That will almost make you cry

As the young embrace the future

And the old ones say goodbye

Left with the satisfaction

A little bird can fly.

Fred Steele © 2003

Authors Note: I wrote this poem for a granddaughter who

was leaving us to go back to the Prairie. She later turned it

into a song while with the indie group Scenery In Stereo

Laura Artus has become a first class musician in her own right.