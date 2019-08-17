By-election in Osoyoos set for Saturday November 2

Council will endorse these dates at Monday’s Regular Council Meeting

For 1 water councilor –

Election Day November 2nd

Early voting days – Wednesday October 23 and 30th

Earlier in a report by Roy Wood



One of the two water councillors in Osoyoos has been punted from town council for lack of attendance.

Kuldeep Dhaliwal was elected water councillor by acclamation last fall along with Claude Moreira.

Corporate officer Janette Van Vianen said Dhaliwal was warned in January about his poor attendance and the responsibilities of councillors.

“The Community Charter requires council members to attend meetings regularly. If a council member is absent from council meetings for a period of 60 days or four consecutive … meetings, (whichever is longer) they are disqualified from holding office,” Van Vianen said.

Water councillors are required to attend just one meeting a month. Dhaliwal missed meetings in March, April, May and June.

He has therefore been disqualified.