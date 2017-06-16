by Dick Cannings – Lake and river protection sought

CANNINGS INTRODUCES BILL TO PROTECT WATERWAYS IN SOUTH OKANAGAN – WEST KOOTENAY

OTTAWA – On Wednesday June 14, 2017 Richard Cannings, MP (South Okanagan – West Kootenay) introduced Bill C-360, An Act to amend the Navigation Protection Act (certain lakes and rivers in British Columbia). If passed, the bill would add certain lakes and rivers in South Okanagan – West Kootenay to the navigable waters listed for protection under the Navigable Waters Act. This change would fulfill a New Democrat campaign commitment and reverse changes made by the previous Conservative government in the last Parliament.

“One of the more damaging legacies of the Harper Conservative government was the gutting of the Navigable Waters Act” said Cannings. “With this bill, I am proposing to place back under protection some of the most vital and important lakes and rivers in our region, waterways that have sustained our communities and rightfully hold a special place in our hearts.”

Bill C-360 also represents a change for the Liberal government to follow through on their campaign promise to reverse the Conservative changes to the Navigable Waters Act. “The Liberals were elected on many promises, including the changes that I am proposing here to the Navigable waters act” said Cannings. “It is my sincere hope that the government will remain true to their word, act on the measures proposed in this bill and not include their promises to protect Canada’s waterways to the pile of other broken promises that has been growing for the past year.

If passed into law, Bill C-360 will return protections to the following lakes and rivers in South Okanagan – West Kootenay:

Lakes: Skaha Lake, Osoyoos Lake, Christina Lake, Box Lake, Summit Lake, Tugulnuit Lake, Vaseux Lake, Slocan Lake

Rivers: Okanagan River, Granby River, Christina Creek, Kettle River, Pend d’Orielle River, Slocan River