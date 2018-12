by Dick Cannings

Lesser Goldfinch above

Christmas Bird Count report 2018 from Oliver-Osoyoos

Highlight was the first sighting of Lesser Goldfinch on the count.

European Starling 3851

Canada Goose 2216

Dark-eyed (Oregon) Junco 1449

Trumpeter Swan 30

Tundra Swan 2

Wood Duck 2

Gadwall 25

American Wigeon 63

Mallard 1896

Northern Shoveler 1

Northern Pintail 2

Green-winged Teal 31

Canvasback 2

Redhead 19

Ring-necked Duck 15

Greater Scaup 159

Lesser Scaup 263

Scaup sp. 8

Bufflehead 168

Common Goldeneye 64

Barrow’s Goldeneye 13

goldeneye, sp. 15

Hooded Merganser 30

Common Merganser 93

Red-breasted Merganser 2

California Quail 1603

Chukar 151

Gray Partridge 12

Ring-necked Pheasant 10

Ruffed Grouse 1

Common Loon 5

Pied-billed Grebe 13

Horned Grebe 12

Red-necked Grebe 6

Western Grebe 3

Great Blue Heron 11

Golden Eagle 6

Northern Harrier 22

Sharp-shinned Hawk 8

Cooper’s Hawk 14

Northern Goshawk 1

Accipiter, sp. 1

Bald Eagle-adult 51

Red-tailed Hawk 48

Rough-legged Hawk 3

American Coot 651

Killdeer 2

Dunlin 1

Wilson’s Snipe 3

Ring-billed Gull 55

California Gull 8

Herring Gull 13

Glaucous-winged Gull 1

gull, sp. 14

Rock Pigeon 108

Eurasian Collared-Dove 236

Mourning Dove 50

Barn Owl 1

Great Horned Owl 3

Northern Pygmy-Owl 3

Long-eared Owl 2

Northern Saw-whet Owl 3

Belted Kingfisher 8

Downy Woodpecker 12

Hairy Woodpecker 1

Northern Flicker 291

Pileated Woodpecker 1

American Kestrel 11

Merlin 4

Peregrine Falcon 2

Northern Shrike 7

Canada Jay 2

Steller’s Jay 6

Black-billed Magpie 52

Clark’s Nutcracker 8

American Crow 53

Common Raven 440

Black-capped Chickadee 114

Mountain Chickadee 26

Red-breasted Nuthatch 27

White-breasted Nuthatch 8

Pygmy Nuthatch 55

Brown Creeper 1

Canyon Wren 9

Pacific Wren 1

Marsh Wren 1

Bewick’s Wren 1

Golden-crowned Kinglet 7

Ruby-crowned Kinglet 1

Western Bluebird 60

Townsend’s Solitaire 11

Hermit Thrush 1

American Robin 921

Varied Thrush 1

Bohemian Waxwing 54

Cedar Waxwing 19

Yellow-rumped Warbler 9

Yellow-rumped (Aud.) Warbler 2

American Tree Sparrow 18

Dark-eyed (Slate-colored) Junco 1

White-crowned Sparrow 153

Song Sparrow 167

Swamp Sparrow 2

Spotted Towhee 3

Red-winged Blackbird 148

Rusty Blackbird 1

Brewer’s Blackbird 170

House Finch 439

Cassin’s Finch 7

Red Crossbill 84

Pine Siskin 250

American Goldfinch 120

Lesser Goldfinch 3

House Sparrow 547