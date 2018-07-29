by Dave Whalley

Drivers are advised to expect periodic delays on Highway 3, starting this week, while the existing bridge in Hedley is replaced with a new, two-lane structure.

A temporary two-lane detour will be put in place while the old bridge is dismantled and removed, and the new 26 metre-long structure is built.

Drivers can expect short delays throughout this work to improve safety and reliability. Temporary lane closures will also be required at times, due to paving and road work, resulting in single-lane alternating traffic.

The replacement project, which is expected to be completed by fall 2018, is taking place 29 kilometres west of Keremeos.

Info Source: BC Government