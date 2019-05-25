by Cecelia Lewis

Friday

there was a male Bullock’s Oriole who spent the entire day fluttering and pecking at my windows, and peering in from the sills, attacking his reflection, being territorial, & maybe admiring himself)….

….while his wife ( PhD in Engineering ) continued to weave an intricate and sturdy hanging nest in the Spruce tree by my house.

He liked the interior of my house – that by afternoon he convinced his wife to come and look into it, too.

She opted for the nest. Ultimately, he better occupied his time searching for something edible.