by Carolyn Tipler

Barn Fire – this week on Greasewood Avenue

Special thanks to Kim Laramee our neighbour for calling 911, alerting us that the barn was on fire and best of all saving the life of my mare by opening the gate and letting her out and away from the fire, there are no words to truly explain my gratitude.

Huge thanks to the Oliver Fire Dept. who the inferno under control so efficiently without the aid of a fire hydrant but the water trucks kept coming, fire and hay are a challenging combination – your team work is so impressive and we all should be very proud and grateful to have these wonderful men and women who volunteer their time.

To my wonderful neighbours Lance and Laurie Stevenson for their generosity, kindness and support I am so very grateful.

Thank you to my insurance agent Jill for dealing with things so quickly, the prompt arrival of Karin the adjuster who explained everything so clearly. Thanks also to Janis at RDOS who explained the procedure for clean up as well as making many helpful suggestions.

Also thank you to all the friends for messages of support and donations of equine related equipment lost in the fire. Every one of you has made this awful event so much easier to cope with

Thank you