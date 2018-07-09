by Bernard Bedard

July 9, 2018, 12:16 pm
“You lookin’ at me.”
Large format pix – press to enlarge
Dorothy A Taylor says
July 9, 2018 at 3:44 pm
So well captured Bernard.
Thanks fro sharing!
Debbie Lee says
July 9, 2018 at 3:14 pm
Wow great picture
Thanks for sharing
Mike Monaghan says
July 9, 2018 at 1:42 pm
Beautiful shot as always Bernard, thanks for sharing. Owls are so cool eh?
Betty Lou Trimmer Bahnsen says
July 9, 2018 at 1:12 pm
Wonderful shot and caption.
Ray Whitten says
July 9, 2018 at 12:33 pm
Great shot Barney. Did you take it from your deck?
Ray Whitten
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name (First and last required)*
Email*
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Comments
Dorothy A Taylor says
So well captured Bernard.
Thanks fro sharing!
Debbie Lee says
Wow great picture
Thanks for sharing
Mike Monaghan says
Beautiful shot as always Bernard, thanks for sharing. Owls are so cool eh?
Betty Lou Trimmer Bahnsen says
Wonderful shot and caption.
Ray Whitten says
Great shot Barney. Did you take it from your deck?
Ray Whitten