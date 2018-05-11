by Bernard Bedard – Bare Bear May 11, 2018, 8:03 amSpotted off hike and bike trail – just South of Oliver on Eastside hike and bike path, between VDS 11 and VDS 10.
Comments
Ed Machial says
That’s “our” bear. Year and a half ago as just little guy, the dogs had him up a tree in our yard. Don’t know where mom was, but after a few phone calls to knowledgeable people, they said he was likely old enough to survive the winter on his own. After some enticement, we got him down and back to the river. He swam across and hung around until winter. Back last season and now again this year. We’re pretty sure he’s got a den half way up the hill towards Stelkia’s