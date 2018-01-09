Oliver Town council has directed staff to bring a new NO smoking bylaw that will cover all public places, parks and buildings.

There has been some discussion with Oliver Parks and Recreation Society and the input of all staff and board members will be sought.

In a report to council – it was pointed out that many cities, towns and villages have tougher laws than Oliver on this issue but staff indicated that with legalizing of marijuana use and tobacco vaping – the time is right for a thorough review.

Councillor Mattes stated it is time to show some leadership with Mayor Hovanes saying it’s a “coming of age” thing with smoking no longer really acceptable in most places.

The bylaw would state that a “designated smoking area” may be allowed in some circumstances for outdoor events.

It was pointed out that Festival of the Grape – the largest event in Oliver is smoke-free with no designated areas.