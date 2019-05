Saturday

Cubs and Scouts – Soapbox Derby on Skagit Avenue 8 am to 2pm

Blossom Tea and Sale at United Church 1pm

Fairview Mtn Golf Course – Cinco de Mayo Buffet – 5 – 7 pm

Spring Ring Sing – Oliver Alliance Church 7:30 pm

Soap presents last performance of Lawrence and Hollman FVT at 7:30 pm

Be wild fire aware – Oliver Fire Department – 9:30 am to noon

Sunday

Elks Breakfast – 8:30 am to 11 am

12 noon Walk for Hospice – Lions Park