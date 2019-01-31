Busy month at the local curling centre

January 19

Families + Curling = Fun!

The Oliver Curling Club just hosted a Family Fun Day on January 19th. Over 50 people turned out at the Eastlink Curling Centre, including kids as young as 4 and their parents, grandparents and friends. We even had visitors from Omak and Seattle! The day began with a 2-minute video guide to curling followed by an overview of safety and sweeping, then everyone went on the ice to learn and practice their new skills for an hour. Then it was time for lunch supplied by Buy-Low Foods plus popcorn thanks to the loan of a popcorn maker from Oliver Parks and Rec. After lunch, teams were put together to go play a game punctuated with laughter and cheers as shots were made or missed.

Every child/youth who took part was awarded a certificate of participation and a goodie bag containing chocolate, Subway coupon and Oliver Theatre gift certificate. Special thanks to Subway for the coupons and to Lyle Miller of the Oliver Theatre for matching every $5 gift certificate with a free child or student movie pass. And congratulations to all the curling families (most of whom had never curled before): Colk, Danbrook, Dumas, Khodarahmi, Kirs, Kistler, Knechtel, Seminoff, Whittalll and Wise!

Huge thanks to our volunteers who made it such a great day for all these families: Dave McCombe, Phil Anderson, Polly McKay, Tracey Boen, Tracy Zandee, Ron Brooks, Jen Seminoff, Diane Tetreault, Brandon Paetkau and Kaitlyn Rouw (our two juniors), Ron Pidduck, and our fabulous school program coordinator, Cathy Pidduck, who made it all happen!

Stay tuned for more family events at the Oliver Curling Club this season.

Curling with Cotter Seven-time BC curling champion Jim Cotter and his coaches held a clinic at the Oliver Curling Club on January 13th for 25 appreciative (and now better!) curlers. Beginners and seasoned players all learned some new skills for delivering, sweeping, communicating and strategizing–and had a fantastic time doing it. The Oliver Curling Club holds learn to curl sessions during each season.

January 11th Snowman Bonspiel at the Oliver Curling Club The snow-women came out to play at the annual Ladies Snowman Bonspiel on January 11th! The Oliver Curling Club hosted eight teams from Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton and Summerland. Once the snow settled, 1st place went to Team Lappalainen from Summerland and 2nd place to Team Steinbart from Osoyoos. Perhaps the most challenging part of the bonspiel was trying to draw a snowman on a paper plate on top of your head! Coming up next is the Junior Bonspiel on February 2 with teams from all over the Okanagan. See the Oliver Curling Club’s website for more info: eastlinkcurlingcentre.ca

