Bus flips on road to Big White

Mounties in Kelowna say six people have been taken to hospital after a bus flipped over on Big White Road east of Kelowna on today.

The road, which is the route to Big White Ski Resort, is closed at approximately the four-kilometre mark, according to an RCMP release shortly before 10 a.m.

“A bus has flipped on its side and is blocking the road. No significant injuries reported,” the release said.

Sgt. Mike Cooke said there were 22 passengers and a driver on the bus. Six were taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

BC Ambulance, RCMP, and Big White Fire Department are on scene.

The road is expected to open later today.