Bursary winners to take a year off – before resuming studies

Congratulations to our two OCAC bursary winners for 2018. Ali enjoys photography exhibiting at a downtown art gallery and did a placement as a reporter for Oliver Daily News.

Tristan excels in performance, where he has been cast in an SOSS stage production in each of the last four years. Pictured as the pastor in Footloose.

Both will be deferring post-secondary for a year. Good luck to both!