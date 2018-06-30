Bursary winners to take a year off – before resuming studies

Congratulations to our two OCAC bursary winners for 2018. Ali enjoys photography exhibiting at a downtown art gallery and did a placement as a reporter for Oliver Daily News.
Tristan excels in performance, where he has been cast in an SOSS stage production in each of the last four years. Pictured as the pastor in Footloose.
Both will be deferring post-secondary for a year. Good luck to both!
Comments
Rob Hopkins says
Congratulations! From my own experience, and that of others, I believe that the 1 year deferment is a wise move. Do some work, do some travel, relax a bit get your head together and take advantage of the transition period before the next phase of your life. Good on ya, best of luck!