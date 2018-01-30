Building snow huts for kids- 84-85??

This was a winter survival experience for the boy scouts from left front Brad Radies, Wayne Radies, the good-looking fellow is me and I believe the fellow in the black shirt is Dr. Ford I do not know the names of the other two. This was an overnighter where we taught the scouts how to build and survive in snow huts. Brad, Wayne, and I had done a fair bit of this at times spending a number of nights out up in the Allendale area. Our younger days.
Roy Scott put these pix on Facebook: Found these of a cub camp some of the leaders were John Dimma, Bill Ford, Jerry Plante, Wayne, Danny Ng came on this one and a few other parents I could not find a photo of the 30 or more cubs that came.
We built the show caves then slept in at night which were quite warm.
Does anyone have a photo of Bill when He came back with his beard on?
Publisher: What year?, where, who participated? – Yup more questions than answers. Most important – this was many years ago – were you a kid in the snow ?
Comments
Karen Tribbick says
The fellow on the far left in behind looks like Gerry Plante and the fellow on the far right behind looks like Wade Seidler
Dave Mattes says
Brad, Wayne, Bill, Gerry Plante, Rick Knodel, and maybe Wade Seidler in the background.
Joanna Plante says
1984-85 approx.
Mt. Baldy
1st Oliver ‘Cubs’ Snow Cave campout
Behind Brad Radies is cub leader Gerry Plante
Kyle Scott, Jeff Radies, Jason Plante, Jeff Plante, Chris Dimma, Stephen Ford, Ryan Johnson, Patrick Ng, are a few of the cubs that attended.
(Group photo would be helpful).