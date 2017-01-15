Building permits down in Osoyoos

Value of building permits in 2015
$12,479,550
Value of building permits in 2016
$6,882,594
Source: Report to Council – Meeting January 16th
,
Comments
Paul Sleegers says
Firehall in large part is paid for by taxpayers, Winery would be private.
Plus less the $5.6, actually is a $3000 plus increase.
Thanks for the reply.
Paul Sleegers says
Of course it’s down, Firehall cost nearly $7 Million. Easy math. So let’s not worry people. Therefore, status quo.
Publisher: BP for fire hall was in November of 2015 for a value of $5.6 million. So both years are almost the same. No growth ? The story indicated no need for worry – it was a simple statement of fact.
If the growth this year was a large winery – would that be cause for cheering??
Paul Sleegers says
Your headline grabs attention by stating the negative, “down”. If you were aware of the BP for the Firehall why mislead the readers.
Compare 2014 as well?
As to you follow up question, I don’t respond to passive aggressive irrelevance.