Regional District Building Permit comparison

Total number of permits in 2016 558 vs 576 in last year

But permit value way up – in 2016 value of construction 56.6 million vs 88.1 million in last year

Area C Oliver responsible for 43.6 million and Area A Osoyoos only 7.8 million – area from Naramata, West Bench, OK Falls, Keremeos and Princeton the balance of 36.7 million.

Interesting fact that the amount of revenue for Building Inspection Revenue has increased by about 1/3.