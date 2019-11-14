Budget increases agreed to at the Oliver council table

Town of Oliver

Increase in annual sewer fees – 2%

Increase in annual water fees – 2% plus an additional 2 percent for water capital reserve (syphon repairs)

Both funds operate as utilities and charge fees quarterly but not on the tax bill. The utilities also balance revenue with expenses and operate at no annual deficit but use reserves and borrowing for major capital projects.

Council will discuss the general budget in the new year – that budget directly funded by taxation with expenditures on administration, grants, road repairs and other areas of expenditure not covered by the two large utilities referred to above.