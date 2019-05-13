“Out of control” fire in Richter Pass

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the “Richter Creek wildfire” 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos is suspected to be human-caused.

The 15-hectare fire is classified as “out of control.”

“What is being reported is a pretty aggressive surface fire that is moving quickly,” fire information officer Hannah Swift said.

Twenty-eight firefighters are currently engaged on the fire, supported by two helicopters.

Air tankers were hitting the fire earlier, but have since been called off due to heavy smoke in the area.

Source: Files from Castanet