Bridesville seizure

South Okanagan and Midway RCMP have recovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property during a raid on a “problem house” in the rural community of Bridesville, east of Osoyoos.

Police visited the home on Alden Road Monday and found numerous high-end power tools, a camper van and motorcycle. A large tow-behind rental generator was also recovered, valued at $50,000 alone.

“While en-route, Osoyoos RCMP also recovered a tow-behind generator / light tower also worth several thousand dollars which is believed to have been destined for the same property,” said Const. James Grandy in a news release.

All the items are believed to have been recently stolen from Midway, Penticton, and Osoyoos.

An investigation continues and no charges have been laid at this point. Names of those arrested at the scene are not being released until charges are approved.

“Residents in rural areas are reminded to keep vigilant of suspicious activity and report same to their local RCMP,” Grandy added.