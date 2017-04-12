Brenda Shaw writes

The Old Police Station

The RCMP assumed responsibility for provincial policing in Newfoundland and absorbed the British Columbia provincial police in 1950.

One of the RCMP officers that was stationed at Oliver about 1957 was Cst. Tom Baker. He and his wife Pauline had two children Wayne and Wendy. Wayne was older than me and Wendy a year younger but we managed to find all kinds of things to get into and were pretty good friends.

If any of you remember, the old RCMP station had jail cells right in the building..there was an office on the main floor, a washroom and a kitchen. Upstairs was a sitting room, bathroom and bedrooms…a nice cozy set up!

One afternoon I was over playing cops and robbers with Wayne and Wendy. The jail cells were unoccupied so of course they were fair game for our use. Wendy and I captured Wayne and half dragged him back into the building and shoved him into one of the cells and slammed the door shut. Wendy knew where the keys were so she went and found them and locked the door so Wayne couldn’t get out.

Just as we were doing this, Mrs. Baker hollered at us from the kitchen and wanted to know if we wanted to go to town with her and help carry the groceries home. Our reward would be a nice big ice cream cone. We tore off into the kitchen immediately forgetting all about Wayne. Wendy slammed the big door to the cells shut and we were off.

We were not gone all that long but long enough for Wayne to get pretty annoyed. He hollered and hollered but there was no one in the building to hear him and he began to feel a little frantic.

A couple of hours later we came home with Mrs. Baker and the groceries and she mentioned in passing that Wayne wasn’t home and she wondered where he was. Ooops….suddenly we remembered what we had done and tried to quietly sneak away to get him out of the cell.

As luck would have it, Cst. Baker waltzed through the door just then and we had to confess that we had locked Wayne in the jail cells! Cst. Baker laughed until he had tears running down his face. Mrs. Baker was not too pleased with Wendy and me but she kind of chuckled.

Cst. Baker went into the cell area and lying on a bunk in a big heap was Wayne looking the worse for wear at his afternoon ordeal. After his dad unlocked the door Wayne declared for all to hear that he was NEVER gonna do anything to get locked up in jail.

He must have had a short memory because as a teenager he had several little visits in jail cells up the valley and in Vancouver!

Oliver was such a fun little town to grow up in and if you knew the right kids, you could always find trouble or maybe trouble just found us! LOL