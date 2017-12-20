Break, enter, theft, arrest, and then court

Break Enter and Theft

On Sunday evening, December 17, 2017) a victim reported an unknown male walked into his residence located on *Lupine Lane in Oliver uninvited. When challenged by the home owner the male left and the home owner pursued him on foot. The home owner caught up to the male and attempted to prevent him from leaving but was unsuccessful.

While the homeowner was contacting 911 to report what had happened, another call of a male attempting to break into a residence on Rd 9 was received. This residence was also occupied at the time. Officers from Oliver and Osoyoos arrived at the residence and found the window next to the front door was broken. The male had gained entry to the residence and stole some items before leaving on foot.

A Police Service Dog was used to track the suspect male from the house on Rd 9 to another address near Hwy 97 where he was arrested after being found hiding in a vehicle that didn’t belong to him.

The male was identified as Devon Nemes, a 26 year old male who was last arrested and charged in Oliver in late October of 2017. Several charges are being considered and it is an aggravating factor for sentencing upon conviction when a person breaks into an occupied home to commit an indictable offence. Currently Devon Nemes is being held in jail until he can secure bail conditions for release which Crown is opposing.

Sgt.B.A. GERVAIS

Oliver Detachment Area Commander

*Lupine Lane is north of Rd 9 after crossing the bridge – towards Oliver Twist Estate Winery