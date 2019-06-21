Charles Guild (right) and Ken Robinson present the winner of the ‘Bikes for Books ‘program at Tuc-el-Nuit school on Thursday morning.

A further bike will be presented to a student of Oliver Elementary School next week.

The Bikes for Books program is sponsored by the Oliver Masonic Lodge with assistance from Canadian Tire.

Bicycles are presented to a student, nominated by teachers, who has read the most books during the school year.

Boy on a Bike – Jim Babiuk – Congratulations Jim

Information about Masonic Lodge, or the program, available at 778 439-2294

photo credit Dave Whalley

submitted Pat Whalley