Bonnie Hayes – an update

Opening Soon….

TARGET DATE – Monday October 23

Southern Valley Appliance & Furniture

We will carry a wide selection of major appliances for your home, as well as mattresses and furniture.

Located in the former Sears location in the Oliver Place Mall…we still have the same phone number 250 498 3448 and under the same management. We are completely independently owned, giving us the opportunity to provide better products and service to the Southern Okanagan.

We appreciate your patience and loyalty while we work to re-open!

Brands:

We will carry….Whirlpool, Maytag, Kitchenaid, Electrolux, GE, Amana, Moffat, Frigidaire, Stirling Marathon as well as a few more. We will also be a Mattress Plus store….carrying a full line of Simmons sleep sets as well as other sleep set brands.

Southern Valley Appliance will also have a selection of furniture…and mowers and BBQ’s come spring.

Bonnie Hayes pictured right – “Bonnie says take a look around the store later this month!!”