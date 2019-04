Coupons valid Friday and Saturday, April 26 & 27

Come in and see our great offers

on in store floor model appliances!

Saturday Traeger BBQ demo. Try a sample off the grill 11am-2pm

Located in the Oliver Place Mall 1400-5955 Main Street

250 498 3448

www.southernvalleyappliance.ca

email: bonnie@southernvalleyappliance.ca