Body of young man found off McKinney Rd – deemed not a homicide

2019-05-06 14:07 PDT

File # 2019-2076

On April 30th, 2019 at approximately 8:40 a.m. Oliver RCMP were called to a remote location East of Oliver where a recently burned truck was located.

Upon examination of burnt vehicle, human remains were identified amongst fire debris.

( A older model Ford cab truck reported by police as possibly stolen from Penticton )

The identity of the deceased person in the vehicle will not be released.

At this time the origin of the fire is not deemed suspicious and criminality has been ruled out.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, or others, please contact your nearest Police Agency or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477

Prepared by:

Sgt. Blaine GERVAIS

Oliver Detachment RCMP

***

The community of Oliver in which the individual has been living has been identified on Facebook by his friends and associates.

ODN has never identified any person who has died with0ut official information from

police, the coroner or the family.