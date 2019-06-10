Bodies of two boaters recovered by RCMP

The bodies of two boaters who were missing following a collision on Saturday evening, have been recovered by police.

On June 9, 2019 shortly after 7:00 p.m., the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team located the bodies of a 35-year-old man from Kamloops and a 36-year-old man of Maple Ridge BC, from Osoyoos Lake.

The RCMP remain at the scene in an effort to raise both boats from the bottom of the lake. The investigation into the cause of this collision is ongoing.

Osoyoos RCMP is being assisted by RCMP marine analysts who specialize in investigating marine collisions.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means these two men came to their death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither the RCMP nor the Coroners Service will be releasing or confirming identity.

The Osoyoos RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or the boats prior to the collision, or anyone who may have security cameras or other video recording devices that overlook the lake, to call 250-495-7236