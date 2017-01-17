Bob’s back at it

The Cat came back…the very next year the Cat came back !
Mr.Bobcat was here today on our icy pond around 12:30..noon…we are on the north end of Meadows Drive here in Oliver.
About this time last year….it was seen on our pond.It stayed around just sitting on the cold ice for about a half hour….Ron and I took other pics but its head was always turned away from us.
Georgina Forsythe
Betty Lou Trimmer Bahnsen says
What a beauty! Probably having trouble finding food as the mice are dug in.
Don Prokopetz says
I’ve seen this guy a couple of times over the last week in the same area. He jumped out in front of us while hunting some critter (luckily was able to grab our dog). I’ve also seen a couple of smaller cats which I assumed were lynx’s on both sides of the river. The supposed lynx’s were quite a bit smaller and lighter coloured.