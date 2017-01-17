Bob’s back at it

The Cat came back…the very next year the Cat came back !

Mr.Bobcat was here today on our icy pond around 12:30..noon…we are on the north end of Meadows Drive here in Oliver.

About this time last year….it was seen on our pond.It stayed around just sitting on the cold ice for about a half hour….Ron and I took other pics but its head was always turned away from us.

Georgina Forsythe