Boat storage on AG land – the latest rage in Osoyoos

A proposal from Osoyoos-area property owners (Rd 22) to charge customers for storage on their property gained partial approval from RDOS board members this week despite mixed reviews and some opposition

The regional district board granted a three-year temporary use permit to allow landowners at 8715 Road 22, just north of Osoyoos Lake, to store a row of boats and boat trailers on part of their property.

Staff with the RDOS had recommended that the board deny the permit request, noting in a report the storage space would be “uncharacteristic of the area,” since it is designated for agricultural use.

The original proposal from landowners Grant and Elain Lyver was to use the section of their land for RV and boat storage.

The agent for the owner – Brad Elenko, told board members the Lyvers were committed to remove the RV component if needed. The board eventually decided that RV’s would be too tall, and determined only boats were suitable.

Elenko said the temporary use permit will allow the RDOS to “test drive” the land use for outdoor storage.

“This is an ideal way to test the land use for neighbourhood compatibility. If it doesn’t work, the permit doesn’t get renewed,” Elenko said.

The Lyvers submitted several letters of support from neighbours to the RDOS. Some said they understood the need for farmers to be financially creative to make ends meet.

One self-storage facility owner in Osoyoos expressed opposition to the plan, citing the competition and the advantage the Lyvers would have by paying less property taxes since their land is zoned differently.

Directors Elef Christensen, Tom Siddon and Ernie Marven (alt. Area B) opposed the permit’s approval. Only rural board members were able to vote.

Source: with files from Castanet