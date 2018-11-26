Board of Education Report

Following are some highlights of items discussed at the November 21 School District No. 53 Board of Education meeting.

Over the past month our students have gone on some very interesting field trips.

On November 21-22 : 39 OSE and OSS students travelled to Vancouver to participate in this year’s We Day event. The group was comprised of 15 Grades 4-7 students from OSE and 24 leadership students from Grades 9-12.

On October 15-16 : SESS took 47 Socials/Biology 11 students to Vancouver to visit a Fish Hatchery, the Tsawassen Mills, the Aquarium and the Museum of Anthropology at UBC for a cross-curricular environmental trip in conjunction with their inquiry project.

On October 25-26 : SESS took 20 French 11 students to Manning Park Resort for a French Immersion experience. The students travelled by mini bus to Manning Park, staying in 2 chalets. The students immersed themselves in French activities and focused on speaking French outside of the class.

In addition, many exciting day trips occurred around the district that do not require superintendent or board approval. Thank you to all the staff who provide these opportunities to our students.

12 Students from SOSS had the opportunity to visit KF Aerospace at the Kelowna airport. In all 3 of the KF Aerospace locations, a total of 1100 people are employed, most of whom are Aircraft Maintenance Engineers. There is a huge demand for this trade and the students had a chance to observe this interesting profession. The maximum tour size was 12 students. Secondary students from other schools will have an opportunity in the next few weeks. We currently have students in dual credit programs in the Aerospace sector and it is exciting to see the opportunities that are available to these students.

We have a new initiative this year aimed at supporting parents or relatives/caregivers of Grade one students. As we know that reading and literacy are integral to student success, parents or caregivers will be invited into the school for a facilitated session on reading with their child at home as an enjoyable family event leading to becoming a lifelong reader. Parents will learn strategies and fun games. After the presentation, parents will go into their child’s class to play the reading games with a new book for their children. Parents will also leave with a kit to take home including a book, games, and word cards. We hope to get to as many elementary schools as possible.

Health promoting schools has coordinated a range of events in term one. These include, #changeyourmood in the Grade 7 classrooms at Tuc el Nuit Elementary and Okanagan Falls Elementary. This program involved 6 sessions exploring how youth can identify and manage their mental wellness. As well, Safeteen presented to all the district Grade 6 and 7 classes as well as to students at Osoyoos Secondary and Southern Okanagan Secondary. Safeteen educates our students around safety, self-esteem, and violence prevention issues.

