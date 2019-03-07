Board of Education Report February 27, 2019

Following are some highlights of items discussed at the February 27, 2019 School District No. 53 Board of Education meeting.

As many in the district may know, a 13 year-old student from Southern Okanagan Secondary School survived cardiac arrest due to the presence of an AED and the training of PE teachers, Steve Podmorrow and Mike Russo. The Board wants to recognize the actions of these two teachers and the partnership the district has had with the ACT (Advanced Coronary Treatment) foundation since 2012. It is through this partnership that schools in our district have AED units on site and have ongoing training for staff. The district is proud to continue to support this initiative and have encouraged neighbouring districts to have these life saving devices in their schools.

Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary School hosted the Okanagan-Similkameen Day this year on February 20th. Grade 3 students from around the district joined Tuc-el-Nuit students in learning about and celebrating the Okanagan and Similkameen language and culture. Great work by our District Indigenous Teacher, Helen Gallagher and our Indigenous Education Advocates, who all did a fantastic job organizing and running the day. Kenton Thomas, from North Okanagan, highlighted the afternoon storytelling session with Coyote stories which mesmerized a gym full of mostly Grade 3 students. The Board would like to thank Patsy-Anne Takacs and the staff of Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary School for hosting this annual district event.

The Board would like to remind parents that kindergarten registration is open in all schools to register children who will be five years old by December 31, 2019. Parents must bring their child’s birth certificate and medical card. We encourage all parents to register their children as soon as possible as it assists us in class planning.

The Board would like to note that the draft calendar for 2019/20 is on the district website for comment and feedback.

The next regular Board of Education meeting is March 13, 2019 at the School Board Office due to spring break.

Rob Zandee, Chairperson

School District No. 53 (Okanagan Similkameen)