A blow to growth at OK Falls

IGA Food Store – only fully service grocery story 15 minutes from Penticton and 15 minutes from Oliver. To close in September. Notices given to all employees.
Reason – small market and incredible competition to the south and to the north.
Image of IGA complex – across the bridge and to the left – second lot
Comments
Terry Feeny saysJune 4, 2019 at 11:59 am
This store certainly needs a fresh look..actually the whole plaza could use some updating and with the community growing somebody will fill this void…when one door closes…one always opens..
Lee Ann Wilson saysJune 4, 2019 at 10:33 am
It’s unfortunate, I have spent my money twice in this store and found it very expensive. Money needs to stretch especially with the locals being a majority of seniors and seasonal holidays.