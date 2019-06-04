A blow to growth at OK Falls

,

IGA Food Store – only fully service grocery story 15 minutes from Penticton and 15 minutes from Oliver. To close in September. Notices given to all employees.

Reason – small market and incredible competition to the south and to the north.

Image of IGA complex – across the bridge and to the left – second lot

Comments

  1. This store certainly needs a fresh look..actually the whole plaza could use some updating and with the community growing somebody will fill this void…when one door closes…one always opens..

  2. It’s unfortunate, I have spent my money twice in this store and found it very expensive. Money needs to stretch especially with the locals being a majority of seniors and seasonal holidays.

