Birds arrive in flocks

Bohemian Waxwing

It is difficult to get these fellows to perch on your hand, maybe that fact that it is dead made it easier. These birds arrive every early spring to eat the berries of the Rowan tree, this one hit the window of the house and didn’t survive

They arrive in a flock of about 200, eat all the berries of the Rowan and then move on to the next meal, never returning here until next February or March

Also yesterday, we had our first robins in the garden, another sign that spring is on its way, soon the Sandhill Cranes will be flying over on the way north.

Dave Whalley