Birders info

2016 Bird counts completed at Penticton and Vaseux Lake.

No comments on any significant change.

Stats by Dick Cannings

Final tally for the Vaseux Lake Christmas Bird Count that we did on Wednesday. The species total of 89 is bang on the 25-year mean for the count.

Good numbers of ducks on the river!

Canada Goose 420

Trumpeter Swan 76

Wood Duck 11

Gadwall 22

American Wigeon 54

Mallard 734

Redhead 2

Ring-necked Duck 370

Greater Scaup 32

Lesser Scaup 1

scaup, sp. 4

Bufflehead 201

Common Goldeneye 49

Barrow’s Goldeneye 365

Hooded Merganser 68

Common Merganser 108

Chukar 6

Gray Partridge count week

Ring-necked Pheasant 4

Dusky Grouse 1

Ruffed Grouse 2

California Quail 1304

Common Loon 3

Pied-billed Grebe 20

Horned Grebe 2

Red-necked Grebe 2

Great Blue Heron 11

Bald Eagle: adult 14

Bald Eagle: immature 11

Northern Harrier 1

Sharp-shinned Hawk 3

Cooper’s Hawk 7

Northern Goshawk 2

Red-tailed Hawk 29

Red-tailed (Harlan’s) Hawk 1

Rough-legged Hawk 4

Golden Eagle: adult 5

American Kestrel 3

Merlin 2

Peregrine Falcon 2

Virginia Rail 6

American Coot 237

Herring Gull 1

Rock Pigeon 83

Eurasian Collared-Dove 35

Mourning Dove 6

Western Screech-Owl 1

Great Horned Owl 4

Northern Pygmy-Owl 3

Belted Kingfisher 2

Downy Woodpecker 9

Hairy Woodpecker 9

Am. 3-toed Woodpecker 1

Northern (R.-s.) Flicker 88

Pileated Woodpecker 2

Northern Shrike 5

Gray Jay 6

Steller’s Jay 32

Clark’s Nutcracker 35

Black-billed Magpie 94

American Crow 6

Common Raven 93

Black-capped Chickadee 110

Mountain Chickadee 231

Red-breasted Nuthatch 169

White-breasted Nuthatch 13

Pygmy Nuthatch 103

Brown Creeper 1

Canyon Wren 9

Bewick’s Wren 1

Pacific Wren 7

Marsh Wren 3

American Dipper 16

Golden-crowned Kinglet 40

Ruby-crowned Kinglet 1

Western Bluebird 12

Townsend’s Solitaire 17

American Robin 6

Varied Thrush 2

European Starling 984

Bohemian Waxwing 260

American Tree Sparrow 8

Song Sparrow 98

White-crowned Sparrow 17

Dark-eyed (Ore) Junco 271

Dark-eyed (Sc) Junco 1

Red-winged Blackbird 40

Cassin’s Finch 6

House Finch 349

Red Crossbill 15

Common Redpoll 1

Pine Siskin 46

American Goldfinch 138

House Sparrow 295

Total individuals 8066

Total Species 89

Observers 17

Parties (min) 9

Parties (max) 12

Hours on foot 35

Hours by car 27.75

Km on foot 69

Km by car 358

Penticton Bird Count

Canada Goose 1960

Trumpeter Swan 4

Tundra Swan 2

Wood Duck 3

Gadwall 22

American Wigeon 129

Mallard 1200

Redhead 451

Ring-necked Duck 1

Greater Scaup 186

Lesser Scaup 3

Bufflehead 177

Common Goldeneye 86

Barrow’s Goldeneye 14

Hooded Merganser 17

Common Merganser 51

Ruddy Duck 11

Ring-necked Pheasant 19

Dusky Grouse 5

Ruffed Grouse 3

California Quail 1826

Wild Turkey 1

Common Loon 4

Pied-billed Grebe 17

Horned Grebe 10

Red-necked Grebe 1

Western Grebe 4

Great Blue Heron 18

Bald Eagle: adult 40

Bald Eagle: immature 14

Northern Harrier 2

Sharp-shinned Hawk 13

Cooper’s Hawk 10

Northern Goshawk 3

Accipiter, sp. 1

Red-tailed Hawk 50

Red-tailed (Harlan’s) Hawk 2

Rough-legged Hawk 9

Golden Eagle: adult 3

Golden Eagle: immature 1

American Kestrel 11

Merlin 3

Peregrine Falcon 1

American Coot 629

Mew Gull 3

Ring-billed Gull 108

California Gull 27

Herring Gull 123

Thayer’s Gull 2

Glaucous-winged Gull 52

gull, sp. 77

Rock Pigeon 396

Eurasian Collared-Dove 131

Mourning Dove 53

Great Horned Owl 3

Northern Pygmy-Owl 2

Anna’s Hummingbird 1

Belted Kingfisher 3

Downy Woodpecker 6

Hairy Woodpecker 17

Red-shafted Flicker 271

Pileated Woodpecker 3

Northern Shrike 1

Steller’s Jay 64

Clark’s Nutcracker 13

Black-billed Magpie 277

American Crow 35

Common Raven 356

Black-capped Chickadee 148

Mountain Chickadee 115

Boreal Chickadee 1

Red-breasted Nuthatch 110

White-breasted Nuthatch 12

Pygmy Nuthatch 227

Brown Creeper 3

Canyon Wren 3

Pacific Wren 2

American Dipper 6

Golden-crowned Kinglet 25

Ruby-crowned Kinglet 2

Western Bluebird 201

Townsend’s Solitaire 12

American Robin 110

Varied Thrush 5

European Starling 4786

Bohemian Waxwing 3768

Cedar Waxwing 90

Yellow-rumped (Aud.) Warbler 3

Spotted Towhee 15

Song Sparrow 129

White-throated Sparrow 1

White-crowned Sparrow 30

Dark-eyed (Ore) Junco 1125

Dark-eyed (Sc) Junco 7

Red-winged Blackbird 82

Brewer’s Blackbird 20

Pine Grosbeak 12

Cassin’s Finch 2

House Finch 732

Red Crossbill 15

American Goldfinch 249

House Sparrow 171

TOTAL INDIVIDUALS 21260

TOTAL SPECIES 96

OBSERVERS 42

Parties (max) 22

Parties (min) 18

Party-hours (foot) 80.75

Party-hours (car) 40.85

Party-km (foot) 131.75

Party-km (car) 519.5

Party-km (bicycle) 0

Feeder-watchers 3