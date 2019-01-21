Welcome to a new business in Oliver!

Local entrepreneur, Louise Conant, has the experience and determination needed to be successful. If you’ve had the chance to meet Louise in her role as the office manager of the EZ Fuel station several years ago, or perhaps at her current position as the operator of the EZ Storage facility in Gallagher Lake, you will know that this lady knows business. Her quick wit and big hearty laugh are a magnet for customers that appreciate honesty and great customer service.

Her latest venture sees her purchasing some pretty impressive inventory! Enough steel waste disposal bins to cover a football field. And the new name? Bin Boyz. Yep, there’s a girl running the show, but it’s her Boyz she’s most proud of.

Conant says “You can dump your waste in any bin… but it’s the service and the drivers that really make the difference.” Driver/operators Roy Willson and Jim Dial will be the original Bin Boyz, and Conant has plans (as any good entrepreneur would) to expand in the near future.

“My drivers understand the importance of timing and reliability when our customers are depending on us. It is a frustrating and inefficient waste of resources to have trades sitting and waiting for a bin to arrive or be removed at a construction site, for example.” says Conant. “There will be some juggling to do as we get our fleet of bins up and rolling, but our primary focus will definitely be on customer satisfaction.”

“It’s been so exciting watching those bins roll out of the shop with their bold new graphics applied. Drivers Jim and Roy have hit the ground running, and we already have some of those shiny new bins out there doing their job and getting dirty!”

If you are need of a waste disposal bin for your next project, demolition or construction… give Bin Boyz a call and chat with owner, Louise Conant.