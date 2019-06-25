The last of three bikes presented Monday to Abhijot Mundihar a student at Oliver Elementary School.

Grant Stevely, a member of Southern Gate Masonic Lodge presented the bike. The Bikes for Books program is sponsored by the Oliver Lodge with assistance by Canadian Tire to encourage children to read and enjoy books. The winning student is chosen by the teachers. F

For information on the Masonic Lodge, call Charles at 778 439-2294.

photo credit Jason McAllister, Principal OES.

submitted Pat Whalley