About 9 km east of Oaxaca is one of the biggest, if not THE biggest, trees in the world, El Tule.

It was measured in 2005 to be about 116 feet high, but with a circumference of 128 feet, and a diameter of 46 feet.

It’s a Montezuma cypress, and could be 2000 years old–or so.

Publisher: Still looking for a big tree closer to home